Solvang business participates in sandwich contest

COURTESY PEASANTS DELI & MARKET

The “Mortalicious” at peasants DELI & MARKET features pepper mustard, house spread, a farm egg, deviled mortadella, shaved mortadella, herb salad, red onion and dill pickles on a sesame brioche bun.



Solvang’s peasants DELI & MARKET is competing in Fra’ Mani’s first Mortadella Sandwich contest.

Public voting in the contest began Sunday and runs through June 25 at framani.com/pages/morty-sando-contest.

There’s a total of 19 competitors in the contest, and they’re located across the nation from Los Angeles to New York City.

Fra’ Mani is a Berkeley-based salumi, charcuterie and gourmet foods craft. The business created the inaugural Mortadella Sandwich Contest as an way to give mortadella more recognition in the world of cured meats. The company asked 19 restaurants, cafes, cheese shops, delis, and other food businesses throughout the nation to compete, and that list included peasants DELI & MARKET.

For the contest, the Solvang business created the “Mortalicious,” featuring pepper mustard, house spread, a farm egg, deviled mortadella, shaved mortadella, herb salad, red onion and dill pickles on a sesame brioche bun.

Each of the contest’s participating businesses will receive chances to win $1,500 donated to a charity of its choice, and $1,500 worth of Fra’ Mani product.

Solvang’s peasants DELI & MARKET is located at 473 Atterdag Road, across from sibling restaurant, peasants FEAST. Current DELI hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out), with the same days and hours for the DELI’s adjoining arcade. To reach peasants DELI, call 805-691-9649.

— Dave Mason