Solvang Chamber brings Christmas cheer to businesses

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce celebrated their centennial by delivering 100 Christmas trees with a horse drawn carriage to the business community of Solvang.

The Chamber of Commerce worked with the Agin brothers to deliver fresh cut Christmas trees to business owners purchased for $100.

Anticipating the Danish town’s most exciting season, businesses are brightening their storefronts with Agin’s trees and other holiday apparel.

The Chamber partnered with the City of Solvang to prepare businesses for the holidays with not only trees, but also by distributing local bakery cookies and sparkling cider, enticing consumers to shop locally.

The Chamber invites everyone to participate in the official tree lighting of Solvang on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

For more on Solvang Christmas festivities and Julefest, visit solvangjulefest.org.

– Forrest McFarland