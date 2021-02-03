Solvang chamber celebrates a special milestone

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th Anniversary of serving the Danish Village of Solvang in 2021.

In recognition, the chamber has been receiving a wide range of accolades, proclamations and Certificates of Recognition — including from the Solvang City Council, the California State Senate and the Embassy of Denmark in Washington, D.C.

The Solvang chamber started as The Solvang Businessmen’s Association, which was created 10 years after the town was founded in 1911. The group that met in Dania Hall included A.E. Fauroso, M.L. Baker, H.C. Hansen, T. Austed, Mr. Harsen, Marcus Neilsen, S.H. Lyons, and Mr. Albert Rasmusen. Many of these names continue to be part of Solvang today.

The SBA was founded to encourage tourism, foster industries, assist in agricultural enterprises, to encourage the establishment of new enterprises, and in general to promote the welfare and the interests of the town of Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley. Todays’ Chamber of Commerce continues that legacy under the direction of Executive Director Tracy Lavery Beard and Chamber President Jack Williams.

“It’s such an honor to be the Executive Director of a Chamber that has been working for the businesses and the town of Solvang for 100 years. From its beginnings as a small group of businessmen, the mission remains virtually the same — promote and support Solvang and the greater Santa Ynez Valley.” Ms. Lavery Beard said in a statement.

Added Mr. Williams, “The Chamber is the ‘go-to’ resource for a wide range of services for Solvang, including answering tourist questions to assisting local businesses in acquiring COVID relief grants and loans”

— Gerry Fall