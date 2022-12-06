Solvang Chamber of Commerce brings Christmas cheer to local businesses

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has been working with the Agin Family to provide fresh-cut trees to the Solvang business community. Trees are available for purchase at $100 for a tree only or $125 with a Christmas tree stand.

The fresh-cut trees are delivered by Sal Orona on the Solvang Horse Trolley (using their old-fashioned wagon drawn by horses) throughout the Solvang business community.

Agin Family Christmas Trees are available to purchase in two locations — 3450 Baseline Road in Santa Ynez and 270 Industrial Way in Buellton. The Agin Family Christmas Trees are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until all trees are sold out.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has been celebrating 100 years of serving and supporting the local business community of Solvang throughout the year. As its annual “hoorah” Nov. 30, the chamber distributed 100 Christmas trees down the streets of Mission, Alisal and Copenhagen drive and other local businesses throughout the “village of lights.”

Solvang is known as the most “Christmassy” town in the United States, and many visitors drive from all over the area to view decorated business storefronts and the Christmas wonders of Solvang.

Solvang began its holiday cheer with Julefest festivities the first week of December. Julefest kicked off with a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Drive, and the Julefest parade was held Dec. 3.

