Solvang chef to compete against Bobby Flay

Anthony Endy, the executive chef at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, will appear Sunday on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Known for his live fire and ranch-style cuisine, local Chef Anthony Endy will face off against award-winning celebrity Chef Bobby Flay during this Sunday’s episode of “Beat Bobby Flay” on the Food Network.

Chef Endy said he learned a lot of his cooking skills from his grandmother and mother, but didn’t fall in love with cooking until he was in high school.

While attending Santa Ynez High School, Chef Endy got his start in the food industry at age 15 when he got a job as a busser. From there, he quickly moved his way up to become a server and then eventually to chef when he was 21.

“I just immersed myself in cooking and the restaurant industry, I learned by doing,” Chef Endy said. “I am still to this day learning.”

Following high school, Chef Endy attended Santa Barbara City College but found himself ditching class to go to work because he loved serving people. He said he had no social life and instead of focusing on school, he would work all day and then go home and read books about cooking.

Chef Endy continued cooking a variety of different cuisines at different restaurants before he was eventually hired to work as a chef partner and manager of culinary development for Paul Martin’s American Grill. During his six years at Paul Martin’s, Chef Endy helped expand the franchise from two locations to 11 by designing menus and training other chefs.

Three years ago, Chef Endy left Paul Martin’s and signed on as the executive chef at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, where he is now in charge of all food and beverage served at the resort’s four restaurants.

As a very meat-centric chef, Chef Endy said “I’m back to my roots” at the Alisal Ranch.

“You can’t find a setting like this anywhere,” he said.

Chef Endy told the News-Press that being featured on the show is “a real honor” because he, his wife and his three kids are all big fans of the program and because “food has always been really important to me and my family.”

Sunday’s episode was previously recorded.

Although Chef Endy has more than 20 years of experience as a professional in the food industry, he said that being on the show is intense and “kind of an out-of-body experience.”

“I can tell you that 20 minutes can go really fast,” Chef Endy said. “(When) you get that ingredient, you better know what you’re gonna cook.”

Even though it was very intense, Chef Endy said he had a lot of fun on the show and that Bobby Flay is “super great and down to earth.”

Chef Endy said he was happy to see how organic the show is and that as a chef he thinks it’s honorable to see that it is “very true to what they say.”

According to an Alisal Ranch news release, “To accompany the episode, Visit Santa Ynez will be hosting an after party following the episode with Chef Endy, local chefs, and other special guests on Sunday night. Shelby Sim of Visit SYV and Chef Anthony will host a Facebook Live beginning at 8 p.m. PST on Visit SYV’s Facebook page. The video will be posted afterward on The Alisal Facebook page for those who miss it live.”

