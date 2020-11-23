Solvang City Council to discuss school sidewalk project

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Solvang City Council will be recommended to award a construction agreement with G. Sosa Construction, Inc. for the Solvang school sidewalk project.

City staff hopes to award $172,910 to the company for construction.

The project will provide a safe route to and from Solvang School with approximately 175 feet of new sidewalk along the east side of Fifth Street from Alnor Alley to Elm Avenue, 625 feet along the south side of Elm Avenue from Fifth Street to Atterdag Road and 200 feet along the north side of Laurel Avenue from Fourth Place heading east.

It will also include a new stop sign and crosswalk at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Fourth Place.

Staff will also recommend to authorize the city manager to execute any change orders if within a contingency amount of $150,000.

G. Sosa Construction was the apparent low bidder with the amount, and the Measure A grant covers 30% of the construction cost for a maximum construction cost up to $344,000.

The recommended contingency amount is set much higher than usual to allow expansion of the project and incorporate additional sidewalk within the budget amount to maximize use of the grant funding.

Once construction begins, the work is estimated to be complete in 50 working days.

If the council rejects all bids or cancels, postpones or re-bids the project, the rebidding will likely increase the project cost.

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., can be streamed at www.CityofSolvang.com/YouTube.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com