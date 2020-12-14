Solvang City Council to honor outgoing mayor, council members

SOLVANG — The Solvang City Council will bid farewell to outgoing Mayor Ryan Toussaint and council members Karen Waite and Daniel Johnson during Tuesday’s meeting.

The council will take up a resolution to accept the results of the Nov. 3 election before holding a reception outside City Hall to recognize the now-former city leaders. The council will also welcome Mayor-elect Charlie Uhrig and incoming council members-elect Mark Infanti and Claudia Orona, according to the staff report.

During Tuesday’s meeting, set for 6:30 p.m., both remote and in-person participation will be offered. To watch the meeting live, visit www.cityofsolvang.com/youtube.

— Mitchell White