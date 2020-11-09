Solvang City Council to receive recommendations on businesses operating outdoors

Tonight, the Branding & Design Committee will provide the Solvang City Council with updated recommendations regulating businesses operating outdoors with COVID-19 temporary encroachment permits.

In September, the council approved continuing the Copenhagen Drive closure to vehicular traffic through Oct. 31, 2020.

It also directed staff to create a payment program to assist businesses with cash flow for the guidelines.

“On Oct. 22, 2020, the Branding & Design committee developed recommendations for Design Guidelines that would apply to businesses operating outdoors in the TRC District with COVID-19 temporary encroachment permits,” the staff report reads. “These guidelines would apply to businesses operating in the TRC area but not within the Copenhagen Drive closure.”

The council did not approve the recommendations, and directed staff to return to the committee to discuss both Copenhagen Drive and TRC at large guidelines and involve impacted businesses in the discussion.

If council approves the loan program for the businesses impacted by the guidelines, the city will disburse loans of $3,000 per business interest free.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., and can be live streamed at http://www.cityofsolvang.com/YouTube.

