Solvang City Council to respond to Sheriff request to extend dispute resolution period

Today, the Solvang City Council will respond to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s request to extend the law enforcement services contract dispute resolution period as requested by the sheriff.

His request was to extend the period by 45 days to attempt to resolve the city’s dispute of law enforcement services contract as proposed by the county.

The Sheriff’s Office presented the city with a proposed FY 2021-22 compensation amount of $2,479,765, which represents a cost increase of nearly 37%.

The Carpinteria City Council approved Sheriff Brown’s time extension request on March 8, 2021. The City of Buellton agreed to the requested extension on March 12, 2021. The Goleta City Council is scheduled to consider the extension on March 16, 2021.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight, and can be viewed on channel 23 or streamed live on the city’s website at www.cityofsolvang.com/citycouncil.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com