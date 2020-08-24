Solvang City Council to take up carriage license

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

In July, the Solvang City Council approved an Animal-Drawn Conveyance license for Solvang Trolley, seen in this 2014 photo.

The Solvang City Council will meet tonight and hold a public hearing regarding a new horse-drawn carriage license.

The council will conduct the hearing to consider issuing a conveyance license for DoubleTree Carriages, a new applicant that has not operated in the city of Solvang previously, according to the staff report.

According to the city’s municipal code, the council is required to approve Animal-Drawn Conveyance licenses and licenses can be approved for a period of one year.

DoubleTree submitted a complete application on July 1. On July 13, the council approved a license for Solvang Trolley to operate in the streets of the Danish-themed town.

The application approved includes a “very similar route” as the one proposed by DoubleTree.

Solvang Trolley will operate from noon to 6 p.m. Friday to Monday during the winter, and from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday during the summer. Additional tours may be added for certain holidays or private evening rides, the staff report reads.

DoubleTree is seeking to operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, subject to weather and season conditions, according to its application.

The carriages range from 600 pounds to 1,485 pounds, carrying as few as four passengers or as many as 20. All draft horses wear diaper bags. And all droppings will be taken where the horses are kept and will be disposed of, according to the application.

During July’s hearing on the Solvang Trolley application, the council approved a motion directing staff to return with modifications to the city ordinance, which included extending the length of license renewal to five years rather than the current one year. That ordinance amendment will return to the council at a later date, and during Monday’s meeting the council may approve the license for up to one year.

“The City does not require any fees per the ordinance to operate on the streets of Solvang except for a processing license fee currently set at $150 per conveyance,” the staff report reads. “The fee is based on historical contract record with Solvang Trolley and may be reviewed in the future and presented to the City Council in a form of Resolution.”

In other business, the council will discuss a resolution to restructure its Board of Architectural Review.

At its meeting in February 2019, the council appointed Mayor Ryan Toussaint and council member Karen Waite to work as an ad hoc committee to develop a replacement. In the meantime, the BAR has been on hiatus, and a few minor projects have been reviewed. The city also brought on a planning consultant for professional planning review.

The ad hoc committee has given a conceptual direction for a “broader based Branding and Design Committee” to replace the BAR, according to the staff report.

The general concepts of the membership would include three professional members from particular designated fields and two lay members. Membership background would expand to include Danish culture, and the entire Santa Ynez Valley would be eligible, according to the staff report.

“As there has been some concern expressed that there is not an active community design review committee in place in the interim, staff has prepared and is presenting the concept of the BDC to the Council in the form of a Resolution, but with the understanding and expectation to return to 93 the Council after further review including community input with a more detailed package as an Ordinance with other Municipal Code changes,” the staff report reads.

The council could adopt the resolution to begin the BDC recruitment process or defer action and provide additional direction, such as a community workshop discussion.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. To participate, visit www.cityofsolvang.com/agendacenter.

All meetings are streamed live on the city's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UC15ThpbeQv6NkgYrup61SfA.