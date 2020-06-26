Solvang council member: ‘I will not resign

After failing an effort to recall City Council member Chris Djernaes, a group of Solvang residents resubmitted the petition Thursday morning.

The petition accuses Mr. Djernaes of contempt of the Brown Act; violation of ethics; disrespect of constituents, speakers, voters, and current and former City Council members; defamation of organizations and individuals; and harassment of employees of the city of Solvang.

The residents also allege his plan to implement large scale development will be detrimental.

“If Djernaes remains in office until the completion of his term in 2022, the inevitable result will be a diminished quality of life and increased taxes for the residents of Solvang,” read the notice of intention to circulate a recall petition.

The initial petition failed as a result of an insufficient amount of signatures, according to acting city manager Xenia Bradford. The petition needed a quarter of its total number of registered voters to sign.

Mr. Djernaes rejected what he referred to as “specious accusations” against him, saying, “Not one of those allegations have been proven.”

“If they were legitimate complaints, the council or city attorney would have already acted on them,” he told the News-Press Thursday.

He said members of the City Council and residents have been against him since before he was elected, and he ran intending to “put a stop to corruption and clean them out.”

The council member said he has been criticized for his campaign slogan of “Doing More with Less,” and turning Solvang into what he calls “Solvang 2.0,” which would mean doubling tax revenues and focusing mostly on tourism.

“I will not resign,” Mr. Djernaes said.

