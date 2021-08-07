Solvang Danish Days canceled

COURTESY PHOTO

Solvang Danish Days has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The Solvang Danish Days Foundation, planners and organizers of the traditional annual Solvang Danish Days festivities, have officially announced the cancellation of the 2021 event weekend.

Previously scheduled for a two-day, in-person line-up, Sept. 17 and 18, Solvang Danish Days 2021 would have celebrated the festival’s 85th anniversary.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Danish Days for the second, unprecedented year in a row breaks our hearts. The festival weekend is a tradition for so many members of our community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our city for this annual cultural event,” said Max Hanberg, co-chair.

THERESA GINGRAS PHOTO

The Solvang Village Band adds its musical spirit to Solvang Danish Days.

“However, with Danish Days scheduled for just over a month from now, and with so many unknowns due to the impending COVID surges, we felt that the safest thing to do for our residents and for our tourists was to cancel the event.”

A major impetus for the event’s cancellation was the new facemask mandates set forth by the State of California and by Santa Barbara County. “Solvang Danish Days annually draws thousands of attendees, a potential crowding situation which we wanted to avoid this year due to the spread of the virus’s Delta variant,” added Brenda Anderson, co-chair.

Solvang Danish Days, which traditionally honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans, was also canceled in 2020 due to the enduring COVID pandemic.

“Danish Days is a town-wide celebration, and while we cannot hold this year’s festival as planned, our town’s still here. We do welcome visitors who are traveling safely, and our businesses look forward to giving everyone a taste of our ‘little Denmark’,” said Ms. Anderson.

More information about Solvang Danish Days, including a brief history of the event and complete contact information, is available at www.SolvangDanishDays.org. Solvang Danish Days is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, at facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays, twitter.com/DanishDays, and @DanishDays. Future event dates will be announced in the first half of 2022.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com