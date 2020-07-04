Solvang Danish Days canceled

SOLVANG — The annual Solvang Danish Days’ celebration has joined the long list of events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 84th rendition of the heritage festival was supposed to take place from Sept. 18 to 20. Officials had discussed a hybrid event, consisting of in-person experiences and virtual portions, prior to announcing the cancelation.

The city of Solvang will still hold some sort of celebration that weekend, but it will not be referred to as “Danish Days,” officials said.

The festival will return in 2021.