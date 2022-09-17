Solvang Danish Days schedule

Here is the schedule for Solvang Danish Days, set for today and Sunday.

TODAY

— 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Æbleskiver Breakfast on Copenhagen Drive and First Street, $10 per person (with Danish sausage, $12). Tickets available on-line in advance or at the event entrance (cash only at event entrance).

— 9 a.m.: Old World Artisans Marketplace on First Street.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kid’s Korner in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rune Reader, Tracey Boyer: What do the runes see in your future?

— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Living History Day at Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way.

— 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen. 10:30 at the Hans Christian Andersen Museum at The Book Loft; 1 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art.

— 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Ax throwing

— 11:30 a.m.: Free Æbleskiver Eating Contest in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2. All ages are welcome for this five-minute competition.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Guided Solvang Food and Photo Tour led by Santa Barbara’s Eat This, Shoot That. Tour includes nine to 10 tastings and foodie locations, bites and sips with a professional tour guide while learning foodie photo tips and tricks using a smartphone’s camera. Details at eatthisshootthat.com/tours/solvang. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Noon to 9 p.m.: Viking Beer and Wine Garden.

— 2:30 p.m.: Danish Days Parade, includes the Solvang Village Band atop the Carlsberg Beer Wagon, floats, equestrians, Village Dancers and more. Line-up starts at 1:30 p.m. on First Street, between Molle Way and Oak Street.

— 3 to 9 p.m.: Free concerts: The Lowdown Dudes perform 3 to 6 p.m. and T-Bone Ramblers from 6 to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

— 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Æbleskiver Breakfast.

— 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition. Judging begins at 1p.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. winner announcement for the best build at Solvang Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kid’s Korner in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rune Reader, Tracey Boyer

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen.

— 2 p.m.: Children’s Parade beginning at Atterdag Square and concluding in Solvang Park. All children and families can join this event; no charge to participate, and costumes are encouraged.

— 2:30 p.m.: Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

All events listed here are subject to change or cancellation.

Event weekend updates will be posted to the Solvang Danish Days Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds at facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays, @DanishDays, and twitter.com/DanishDays.email: mmcmahon@newspress.com