Solvang Danish Days schedule

By MARILYN MCMAHON

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

Here is the schedule for today, the final day of Solvang Danish Days.

— 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Æbleskiver Breakfast.

— 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition. Judging begins at 1p.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. winner announcement for the best build at Solvang Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kid’s Korner in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rune Reader, Tracey Boyer

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen.

— 2 p.m.: Children’s Parade beginning at Atterdag Square and concluding in Solvang Park. All children and families can join this event; no charge to participate, and costumes are encouraged.

— 2:30 p.m.: Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

All events listed here are subject to change or cancellation.

Event weekend updates will be posted to the Solvang Danish Days Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds at facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays, @DanishDays, and twitter.com/DanishDays.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com