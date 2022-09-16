Solvang Danish Days starts today

RICK INEMAN PHOTO

This was among the sights in 2018 for Solvang Danish Days. There will be a lot to see at this year’s main parade, set for 2:30 p.m Saturday, as well as at the children’s parade, set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The first Solvang Danish Days since 2019 begins today.

Here’s the schedule.

TODAY

— 4 to 9 p.m. An ax-throwing arena, hosted by SLO AXE CO. Attendees must be 13 or older; ages 13-17 need to have a parent or guardian present.

— 4 p.m.: Free concert: The Agin Brothers Band.

—5 to 9 p.m: Viking Beer and Wine Garden: Outdoor beer and wine garden, which supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation.

— 7:30 p.m.: Torchlight Parade beginning at Alisal Road and Laurel Avenue and ending at the Midgaard Pavilion Stage.

—8 p.m.: Opening ceremonies in Solvang Park introducing the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Danish Maids. Velkommen Street Dance follows with Danish dancers performing to live music.

SATURDAY

— 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Æbleskiver Breakfast on Copenhagen Drive and First Street, $10 per person (with Danish sausage, $12). Tickets available on-line in advance or at the event entrance (cash only at event entrance).

— 9 a.m.: Old World Artisans Marketplace on First Street.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kid’s Korner in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rune Reader, Tracey Boyer: What do the runes see in your future?

— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Living History Day at Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, 1624 Elverhoy Way.

— 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen. 10:30 at the Hans Christian Andersen Museum at The Book Loft; 1 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art.

— 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Ax throwing

— 11:30 a.m.: Free Æbleskiver Eating Contest in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2. All ages are welcome for this five-minute competition.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Guided Solvang Food and Photo Tour led by Santa Barbara’s Eat This, Shoot That. Tour includes 9 to 10 tastings and foodie locations, bites and sips with a professional tour guide while learning foodie photo tips and tricks using a smartphone’s camera. Details at eatthisshootthat.com/tours/solvang. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Noon to 9 p.m.: Viking Beer and Wine Garden.

— 2:30 p.m.: Danish Days Parade, includes the Solvang Village Band atop the Carlsberg Beer Wagon, floats, equestrians, Village Dancers and more. Line-up starts at 1:30 p.m. on First Street, between Molle Way and Oak Street.

— 3 to 9 p.m.: Free concerts: The Lowdown Dudes perform 3 to 6 p.m. and T-Bone Ramblers from 6 to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

— 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Æbleskiver Breakfast.

— 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition. Judging begins at 1p.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. winner announcement for the best build at Solvang Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kid’s Korner in Solvang Park.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rune Reader, Tracey Boyer

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen.

— 2 p.m.: Children’s Parade beginning at Atterdag Square and concluding in Solvang Park. All children and families can join this event; no charge to participate, and costumes are encouraged.

— 2:30 p.m.: Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park.

All events listed here are subject to change or cancellation.

Event weekend updates will be posted to facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays, twitter.com/DanishDays and on Instagram: @DanishDays.

