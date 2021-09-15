Solvang Haunted House returns

SOLVANG — The 2021 Halloween Haunted House in Solvang is on for this year.

The dates are Oct. 29 and 30 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for the “kid-friendlier” time and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the general time.

The location is 411 Second St., in the city of Solvang’s Annex Building/Parks and Recreation. It’s across from the Solvang Festival Theater, which can’t be used this year due to the theater’s large renovation project.

Volunteers are needed for the event. Visit www.cityofsolvang.com/310/haunted-house for more details and to obtain an application.

— Marilyn McMahon