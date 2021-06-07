Solvang hospital wins high honor

SOLVANG – Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has been named one of the top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation for Best Practice in Patient Satisfaction.

The Solvang hospital received the honor from the National Rural Health Association.

The hospital has earned this award five times since 2014, and it was the only hospital from California to earn a CAH award from NRHA this year.

Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals scored best among the nation’s critical access hospitals, as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2021 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

Earning a place among the Top 20 for Best Practice in Patient Satisfaction means that Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has scored in the top percentile based on national standards for outstanding patient satisfaction.

“We are proud of the efforts of all physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this important designation,” Katie Gorndt, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, said in a news release. “Our results as a top hospital for patient satisfaction means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

— Dave Mason