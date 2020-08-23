Solvang is family-owned and -operated businesses that include bakeries, restaurants, gift shops, candy stores, historic trolley rides, cultural museums, the Santa Inez Mission and small town holiday parades.

The city enjoys Theaterfest productions provided by PCPA on its outdoor stage and fundraising for local groups by nationally recognized talents. Solvang is turkey bingo and Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation events at the Veterans’ Memorial Building. Solvang is Danish Days in September.

Solvang School’s children participate in sports and extracurricular activities among other local elementary/middle schools. By the time they enter high school, most, if not by name, at least recognize (the faces of) other freshmen.

Solvang is trips to Figueroa Mountain in the spring to see the poppy blooms, and in winter after a snowfall for sledding or snowball fights.

To visitors, Solvang is a weekend destination for wine tasting, pastries and other good food. For others, it’s a stop on the way to another destination.

Solvang is not Santa Barbara. Solvang is not Goleta. Solvang is not Thousand Oaks. Solvang is not Carmel.

Solvang is not, as a proposed developer called it, “a bathroom stop.” Solvang is not an extended stay location. Solvang is not a brand.

Solvang is a community dedicated to keeping traditions alive.

Solvang is not 2.0.

Solvang is strong.

Trent Casberg

Solvang