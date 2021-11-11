Holiday festivities slated for Nov. 27 through Jan. 1

“Solvang’s Julefest festivities are making a triumphant return this year after last year’s highly modified version of the beloved annual event. We will still have some slight modifications in place this year to accommodate the ongoing pandemic, but we will also be introducing some new Julefest elements for the enjoyment of our locals and visitors,” said Scott Shuemake, president of IDK Events, planners and organizers of Solvang Julefest 2021.

The holiday event, which is pronounced Yule-Fest, will begin Nov. 27 and run through Jan. 1.

“As one of the nation’s most Christmas-y towns, Solvang will present a refreshed line-up of Julefest offerings and extra holiday cheer in the form of new illuminated displays, celebratory scenescapes and settings in an effort to enhance the ‘hygge’ holiday ambiance already native to the atmospheric city,” said Mr. Shuemake.

“Plans are in place for the return of the tree lighting ceremony, tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in Solvang Park at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street. Included will be ballerinas encircling the Christmas tree, live entertainment, caroling and, of course, the season-starting tree lighting”

The return of the Solvang Julefest Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 4, with parade route to be announced.

During Julefest, the village will once again host its now-annual Nisse Adventure, where participants join in a citywide hunt for the mysterious Solvang Nisse (Christmas elves), which have hidden themselves throughout downtown Solvang.



“Elf-trackers can visit www.nisseadventure.com, where they will find animated videos containing clues to the various hiding spots, which the Nisse frequent. Once guests find each Nisse they scan a QR code to continue along the adventure, earning a special prize at completion,” Mr. Shuemake said.

Saturdays throughout Julefest, townwide Solvang Food Tours will be led by the foodie — and photo — experts at Eat This, Shoot That!, and the popular evening Candlelight Tours will return select Saturday nights on Nov. 27and Dec. 4, 11 and 18 Tickets include holiday-themed refreshments and a VIP Santa meet-and-greet experience.



“Solvang Julefest is an iconic holiday season ‘thing’ along California’s Central Coast. It shines a twinkly light on Solvang’s Danish heritage. We’re so excited to be able to bring it back this year for everyone looking for a little bit of a European holiday in Southern California,” said Mr. Shuemake.

“Certain Solvang Julefest 2021 components will take shape as COVID regulations allow, like this year’s ‘Nordpolen’ in Solvang Park, where Santa will greet guests on Saturday afternoons in the park’s gazebo-turned-Santa’s-Workshop.”

