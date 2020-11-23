Solvang Julefest returning with modified schedule

The annual Solvang Julefest is returning this season with a modified version of the monthly event.

Festivities, which include candlelight tours, elf tracking and after-hours shopping, are scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 28, and run through Friday, Jan. 1. This year’s Solvang Julefest has been modified to county COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Preliminary plans include the annual Nisse Adventure, where people participating will be invited to join in a citywide hunt for the mysterious Solvang Nisse. For more information, go to solvangjulefest.org.

— Gerry Fall