Solvang Senior Center continues fundraising for new building

This is an artist’s rendering of the new Solvang Senior Center. Fundraising

efforts continue for the center.

Donations continue to come in for a new building to house the Solvang Senior Center.

Over the past two years, the center has received substantial contributions from numerous individuals and local foundations.

The center started its capital campaign in 2018 with a kick-off donation of $50,000 from the Solvang Rotary Foundation, and Montecito Bank and Trust matched that amount to become the campaign’s lead business sponsor. Since then, the center has raised more than $3.2 million toward the construction of the new building and the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment.

The new multi-purpose community center will be built on the same site as the current modular buildings, which will be demolished as construction begins.

The Solvang Senior Center sits on land leased from Santa Barbara County, and the county’s support in granting a 50-year lease for zero dollars propelled the momentum toward the construction of a new center, according to the center. Once the building permit is issued this spring, the center expects the county will give its final approval, and construction will begin.

The city of Solvang is providing a temporary home for the center’s activities at the American Legion Wing of the Veteran’s Memorial building during the construction period.

Steering Committee Co-chair Linda Johansen emphasized that additional community fundraising would be required in the coming months to reach the necessary financial funding to complete the construction and outfit the building with the necessary equipment and furnishings for a state-of-the-art facility that seniors deserve.

Executive Director Ellen Albertoni noted that, in addition, the building would be available for use by the community.

Anyone interested in purchasing or gifting a membership can visit the center’s website (solvangseniorcenter.org/our-future) or call the center at 805-688-3793.

Some of the substantial contributors include Dr. Virgil Elings, the Ken and Lloyd Mills family and the Holzheu family, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, Christian Science Society Solvang, the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, Glass House Brands, Rio Vista Chevrolet, the Viking Charities Inc., and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

