Solvang talk to cover wildflowers

“Rock Creek Wildflowers” discusses plants such as raspberry buckwheat and Stenotus.

SOLVANG — The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and Solvang Library are hosting a lecture and author event this week to celebrate the publication of the new book, “Bristlecone Forest Wildflowers.”

This discussion will take place at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.

This author event will also be live-streamed on Zoom. The link will be posted onto the website, www.syvnature.org, before the event.

The book’s three authors — Cathay Rose, Karen Ferrell-Ingram and Stephen Ingram — share a story about different wildflowers and plants growing along trails and alongside the oldest living trees on Earth. The talk will cover these concepts, as well as different plants and trees that grow along trails of the Schulman and Patriarch Groves of the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest.

The same trio of authors has previously co-authored the book “Rock Creek Wildflowers.” Ms. Rose is a retired English teacher and botany enthusiast. Ms. Ferrell-Ingram is a former native plant propagator, and Mr. Ingram is a botanist, photographer and writer.

The SYVNHS’s lectures are open and free to the public. For more information, contact syvnhs@syvnature.org.

— Kira Logan