Solvang Theaterfest receives $400,000 grant

MADISON HIRNEISEN/NEWS-PRESS

Chris Nielsen, right, the chair of the Solvang Theaterfest board, and Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, the board’s vice chair, thanked donors for their ongoing support during the Sept. 13 groundbreaking for the theater’s $4.7 million renovation.

SOLVANG — Solvang Theaterfest has received a $400,000 grant from the Hind Foundation to fund three of the theater’s six new custom-fabricated, metal lighting columns.

The columns are part of the theater’s $4.7 million rebuilding project, which is ensuring structural integrity and safety for generations to come.

“We are so honored that the Hind Foundation has given its generous support to our rebuilding project,” said Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, the Solvang Theaterfest board vice chair, in a news release. “Our project goes hand-in-glove with the Hind Foundation’s mission— ‘working together to build an enduring legacy for future generations.’”

The project’s planned improvements include replacing the 47-year-old utility poles with new steel lighting columns and completely rebuilding the rear wall and walkway of the theater, increasing the wall height to 14 feet. This will improve the audience and actor experience by reducing wind and noise, according to the news release.

The project is slated for completion by July.

— Dave Mason