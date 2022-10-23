Solvang Theaterfest receives Leadership in Arts Award

After completing a $5.3 million renovation of the Solvang Festival Theater, Solvang Theaterfest has received the Leadership in Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

Solvang Theaterfest is the nonprofit that owns and operates the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St.

The annual award, established in 2006 to honor leaders who have made a significant impact on arts and sciences in the region, was presented to Theaterfest representatives via a resolution at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Barbara.

The award was presented in October, which has been recognized as National Arts and Humanities Month by the White House and Congress for 38 years.

The Board of Supervisors formed the County Arts Commission in 1977 to support and encourage participation in local culture.

The theater’s rebuilding project, which started construction in September 2021 and concluded in July, was designed to ensure structural integrity, safety and accessibility with new electrical and technical capabilities enhancing lighting and sound. Overall, the design improves the audience experience and comfort with its higher wall, acoustical improvements and new seating, according to Solvang Theaterfest.

To finance the renovation project, Solvang Theaterfest turned to the community for support. The Imagine! Building the Future Campaign that started in 2019 received more than 700 donations from individuals, businesses and foundations.

In accepting the award, Denise De Bellefeuille, Theaterfest board chair, said, “We have ensured that many more generations to come will experience the magic of live theater under the stars in the Santa Ynez Valley. We have grand plans for this new theater. Concerts, plays, comedy, weddings, receptions, festivals, even a stunt dog performance, are coming in November. We are here for you, Santa Barbara County!”

