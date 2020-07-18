Solvang third grader draws attention of CBS Evening News

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

After feeling sad when she wasn’t able to accurately draw herself in school, Solvang third grader, Madison Wilson, found out about Crayola Crayons new “Colors of the World” multicultural crayons and began her own fundraising campaign known as “Madi’s Treasure Box.”

Local third grade elementary school student, Madison Wilson, appeared on the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell on Thursday to discuss her diversity promotion project known as Madi’s Treasure Box.

As the News-Press previously reported on July 2, Madi’s Treasure Box is a fundraising campaign that is redrawing how diversity is taught by raising money for boxes of multicultural crayons and books to donate to local schools.

During Thursday’s episode, Madison and her mother, Vashti Wilson, were interviewed by CBS Correspondent Chip Reid. Madison was asked where she got the idea for her project, as well as what she wants to be when she grows up.

“All I see in a crayon box is usually just black, a type of brown and then white. Why not have lots of browns and lots of shades?” Madison told the News-Press.

When interviewed by the News-Press earlier this month, Ms. Wilson said the project was “a way for children to feel, from a very young age, that they are included. It seems like a small thing, until you’re the person that has to come up against this constantly.”

After exceeding her original goal of $3,000 in just a few days, Madison has kept increasing her goal to help more schools promote diversity as people continue to hear her story and donate to her campaign. As of Friday, she has raised more than $36,000 out of her goal of $40,000.

In addition to the CBS Evening News, Madison’s fundraiser has featured many other national news outlets such as Good Morning America, The Washington Post and others since she started in June.

To help Madison redraw how diversity is taught in schools, donate on her site at https://www.gofundme.com/f/madis-treasure-box.

