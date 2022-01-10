Solvang’s Copenhagen Drive to reopen February 2

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Copenhagen Drive in Solvang is set to reopen to motorists on Feb. 2.

In June of 2020, Solvang closed Copenhagen Drive to vehicle traffic due to Covid-19.

The street will reopen to motorists on February 2nd.

“The past 18 months included parklets for additional outdoor dining, an adjustment that was necessary for restrictions from the pandemic,” as reported by news channels ABC3, CBS12 and Fox11.

Due to congestion on the city streets and a need for more parking, the city has decided to reopen the street. However, the outdoor scene with dining and foot traffic is not completely off the table for the future.

The city is making plans with local businesses to create an area similar to what Copenhagen Drive was for the last 18 months. The goal is to create a more European atmosphere with outdoor dining and activities.

The city is currently in discussions. While the outdoor scene may not end up on Copenhagen Drive, it is likely to be somewhere in Solvang in the near future.

