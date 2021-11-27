Solvang’s Julefest starts today

Annual Solvang celebration will be closer to its pre-pandemic self

Solvang’s Julefest is back and better resembles its pre-pandemic celebrations.

Pronounced ‘Yule-Fest,’ the month-long holiday season event this year includes a tree-lighting ceremony and Julefest parade, Solvang food tours and many more Christmas-themed events. Julefest runs from today until Jan. 1.

“Solvang’s Julefest festivities are making a triumphant return this year, after last year’s highly modified version of the beloved annual event,” Scott Shuemake, president of IDK Events, said in a media release. “We will still have some slight modifications in place this year to accommodate the ongoing pandemic, but we will also be introducing some new Julefest elements for the enjoyment of our locals and visitors.”

During Julefest, Solvang will transform into one of the “nation’s most Christmas-y towns” with illuminated displays and celebratory scenescapes.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:00 p.m. in Solvang Park.

“Julefest shines a twinkly light on Solvang’s Danish heritage,” Mr. Shuemake said. “We’re so excited to be able to bring it back this year, for everyone looking for a little big of a European holiday in Southern California.”

The full list of events and dates can be found at www.SolvangJulefest.org.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com