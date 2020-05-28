Home Local Some civil court services open over Zoom
LocalTraffic & Crime Blotter

Some civil court services open over Zoom

by Paul Gonzalez 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Superior Court officials expanded some civil court services on Tuesday.

“We’re hearing an increased number of civil, family law and probate matters, but we’re doing all of those by conference call and by Zoom. There are very few, limited in-person appearances,”

Court Executive Director Darrel Parker said.

Criminal courts are only hearing cases where the defendant is being held in County Jail.

“All traffic has been continued, all small claims have been continued,” Mr. Parker said.

He added that the court will not empanel a new Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury until January 2021.

The current civil grand jury’s term will end June 30.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer pgonzalez@newspress.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More