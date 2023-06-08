Home Local Some rain in SB County
by Dave Mason 0 comment
Some rain fell overnight Tuesday in Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service reported these totals: 0.2 inch in Goleta, 0.13 in Santa Barbara, 0.14 inch in Lompoc, 0.16 inch in New Cuyama and 0.09 in Santa Maria.

There’s more June gloom ahead. The forecast calls for partly or mostly cloudy skies today through June 14, with a small chance of rain at times in some locations.

Tuesday’s rain left stormwater runoff at local beaches. Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services, a branch of the Public Health Department, is reminding residents about potential health risks associated with the runoff. Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean and other waterways. 

Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea, according to Environmental Health Services.

— Dave Mason

