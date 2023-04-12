Some taxpayers who filed before Feb. 10 can file amended return for state payments

By JOE MUELLER

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Taxpayers in California and 20 other states who filed 2022 federal income tax returns before Feb. 10 and reported specific state tax refunds as taxable should consider filing an amended return, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday.

In February, the IRS clarified the federal tax status involving special payments made to taxpayers in 2022. The IRS determined that “in the interest of sound tax administration and other factors, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments” on 2022 returns. The IRS will not challenge the taxability of state payments related to general welfare and disaster relief.

Taxpayers in the following states don’t need to report these payments on their 2022 return: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Taxpayers who filed returns in these states should check their returns to ensure they paid tax on the state refund before filing an amended return.

The IRS published a list of individual states and how the federal government will treat the special refunds or rebates.

Taxpayers who submitted their original 2022 return electronically may also file an amended return electronically and select direct deposit for any refund. Direct deposit isn’t available on amended returns submitted on paper.