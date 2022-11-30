Some UC strikers reach tentative agreement

UCSB union representative praises UAW Local 5810 for its success

UCSB academic workers, students and faculty picket last week on campus. Progress in resolving the University of California strike, which is affecting UCSB and the nine other UC campuses, was reported this week.

By DAVID MASTIO

(The Center Square) — The largest academic worker strike in U.S. history is one step closer to coming to an end.

The University of California and United Auto Workers Local 5810 have reached a tentative agreement for some of the workers on strike.

According to the union representing post-doctoral and graduate student researchers, the workers will receive pay increases of 20% or more, $2,500 in child care subsidies, eight weeks of 100% paid parental leave and longer appointment terms. The workers had complained that single-year appointments left them with little stability as they struggled with a rising cost of living.

“We are proud to have reached agreements that address the soaring cost of living, and reflect the value of our contributions at UC,” said the president of the UAW local, Neal Sweeney. “These agreements represent a new, best-in-class model that will improve quality of life — and the quality of research — for scientists across the US.”

Two other UAW locals, UAW 2865 and SRU-UAW, represent the balance of the 48,000 scholars, graduate researchers, teaching assistants and others who are striking on 10 campuses across the state, including UCSB. Before the strike ends, these unions will have to reach an agreement, and all three union memberships will have to vote to separately accept new contracts.

Pickets continued last week at UCSB. UAW locals, UAW 2865 and SRU-UAW, represent the balance of the 48,000 scholars, graduate researchers, teaching assistants and others who are striking on 10 campuses across the state.

The news of the tentative agreement was welcomed by a representative of the union unit that has operated pickets at UCSB.

“We’re very happy for and proud of our 5810 colleagues, and we look forward to their continued support of graduate students in UAW 2865 and SRU-UAW as we continue to fight for a fair bargaining process that enshrines a contract with a cost-of-living adjustment,” Janna Haider, recording secretary for UAW 2065-Santa Barbara Unit and a UCSB history doctorate student, told the News-Press Tuesday.

The University of California says the proposed contract will last through Sept. 30, 2027.

“Our dedicated colleagues are vital to UC’s research activities, and we are very pleased to have reached agreements that honor their many important contributions,” said Letitia Silas, executive director of systemwide labor relations. “These agreements also uphold our tradition of supporting these employees with compensation and benefits packages that are among the best in the country.”

News-Press staff writer Jared Daniels contributed to this report.