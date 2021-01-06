Some wait for stimulus checks

Delays occur with $600 payments as IRS reroutes funds

The second round of stimulus checks was scheduled for Monday, but some Americans are waiting longer than others.

Many took to Twitter Monday to complain that Economic Impact Payments were being sent to temporary accounts created by tax preparers like H&R Block and TurboTax — leaving the funds inaccessible to users.

On Tuesday morning, H&R Block tweeted: “H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring.”

H&R Block “processed millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard” Monday, according to another tweet.

Tonia Camarillo, receptionist at the H&R Block located at 21 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara, said it hasn’t been too busy at the office. Some customers have called in to check their status, but many have already gotten their refund.

“There haven’t been too many hiccups. Some are just trying to get their Emerald Card, and they have to come in to get that,” she told the News-Press Tuesday.

To track a payment status, the Internal Revenue Service launched a “Get My Payment” tool Monday at irs.gov/getmypayment.

The tool helps users find the format of the payment: direct deposit, mailed check or debit card. If the funds were deposited, it provides the account number.

Payments have already started through direct deposit and will continue through mid-January. Mailed checks take longer to process and started being mailed Dec. 30.

“Because of the speed at which the IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active,” the IRS said in a news release Monday.

The release pleaded for people to stop calling, stating that “IRS phone assisters do not have additional information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov.”

For those who did not receive payment or only received the partial amount, they can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when filing 2020’s taxes.

