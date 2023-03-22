Something’s fishy

And that’s a good thing at annual derby at Lake Cachuma

Josh Porraz stands happily as the winner of the Young Angler Award at the Neal Taylor Nature Center’s Fish Derby. Another of the center’s derbies will take place April 15 and 16 at Lake Cachuma.



A youth proudly holds the catch.

Anglers of all ages are encouraged to enter the Neal Taylor Nature Center’s 26th annual Fish Derby April 15 and 16.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, is the major fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, a nonprofit located at 2265 State Route 154 at Lake Cachuma.

The registration fee for adults is $35 if postmarked by April 1, $40 after April 1 and $45 on-site from April 14 through 16. Youth registration for ages 4 through 15 years old is $10.

Registration forms are available at Cachuma Lake Park entry gate, store, marina, Nature Center and local businesses.

To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave your name and address on the hotline 805-693-8381 or visit www.troutderby.org.

This year’s fishing derby will again include prize categories for multiple types of fish such as crappie, bass, catfish, trout and carp.

Cash prizes amounting to more than $5,000 plus thousands of dollars worth of merchandise prizes will be awarded in many categories and to anglers of all ages. Certain prizes are designated for children and for teens.

Some of the fishing derby’s action is on the land, where a variety of activities take place for kids.

Among the prizes are $599 for heaviest trout, bass, crappie, catfish and carp caught and $300 for second heaviest of each; $100 for the Neal Taylor Young Angler Award and $50 for the Dutch Wilson Prize for fish caught by the oldest angler.

Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded for first catches by anglers 15 or younger and $100 for a “Visit the Nature Center” drawing.

Cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25 for first, second and third heaviest fishes will be awarded to girls and boys ages 11 to 15.

Other prizes of $25 each will be given to five 10-year olds who are first to make the leaderboard. Rods and reels will be awarded to the 10 top 10-year-olds who are first to make the leaderboard.

All anglers 16 and older must have a fishing license, which can be purchased at the marina.

The derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. April 15 and ends at noon April 16. Contestants must fish in Lake Cachuma during the tournament hours and may fish from shore at any time during the derby including Saturday night. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the derby on Saturday and to end it on Sunday.

Due to the threat of quagga mussels, Lake Cachuma has a 30-day quarantine and inspection of all boats except those with a Lake Cachuma tag and kayaks/canoes. Check for updates to the inspection protocol at www.sbparks.org.

Other activities during the event include visits to the Neal Taylor Nature Center, where knowledgeable docents and volunteers will show visitors the exhibits on plants, animals, and other topics. There are many hands-on objects for children to experience.

Marqueda Bacon is thrilled with the prizes she won at the fish derby.

Children’s activities will take place 1 to 3 p.m. April 15 on the lawn in front of the Nature Center.

Raffle tickets for valuable prizes can be purchased throughout the fish derby. The winning tickets will be drawn during the awards program, which begins at 1 p.m. April 16 at the Fireside Theater.

Ticket holders need not be present to win the raffle.

A Books and Treasures Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the Nature Center. Proceeds benefit the center.

One-and-a-half hour wildlife cruises on the lake, led by the park naturalist, are $18 for adults and $12 for children 5-to-12 and seniors 62 and older. Reservations are required by calling the Naturalist office at 805-688-4515.

To make reservations for cabins, yurts, individual campsites or full hook-up sites go to www.sbparks.org/reservations or call 805-686-5050. For other camping information, call 805-686-5054.

For up-to-date information, call the Fish Derby Hotline 805- 693-8381 or visit www.troutderby.org.

