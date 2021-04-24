COURTESY PHOTO

Yo-Yo Ma, cellist, and Kathryn Stott, pianist, will present “Songs of Comfort and Hope” in a virtual event on May 5.

Yo-Yo Ma, cellist, and Kathryn Stott, pianist, will present “Songs of Comfort and Hope,” a virtual event, at 5 p.m. May 5 as part of the House Calls series offered by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Ranging from fresh arrangements of traditional folk tunes, pop songs and jazz standards to mainstays from the western classical repertoire, the album encourages a sense of community, identity and purpose.

The performance will be followed by a moderated Q&A with Yo-Yo Ma. Ticket holders can replay the virtual event for one week after the live stream.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for UCSB students (registration required).

For more information, visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Marilyn McMahon