‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ soars at box office

“Sony the Hedgehog” opened in the No. 1 spot last weekend at the box office.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” proved to be more powerful than a vampire, knocking “Morbius” off its No. 1 spot in the box office.

The movie based on the video game grossed a whopping $71 million in North American receipts.

“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, fell to second place on its second weekend with $10.2 million.

And “The Lost City” slid to the third-place spot on its third weekend, to the tune of a $9.2 million gross.

Despite its high-speed police chase, “Ambulance” got a somewhat slow start at the box office on its first weekend. It placed fourth, grossing $8.7 million.

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the hero, fell to the No. 5 spot with $6.55 million.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yoeh in a comedy/drama incorporating a multiverse, rose to sixth place from the previous weekend’s No. 9 spot. It grossed $6.06 million.

“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in the search for treasure, placed seventh with $2.65 million.

Another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” remained in the top 10 nearly four months after its release. The movie placed eighth with $625,000.

A re-release of the 1997 biopic “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez as the iconic singer, opened in the box office in ninth place with $402,280.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” placed 10th with $220,000.

