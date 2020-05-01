SORICH, Robert “Bob”

Bob Sorich passed away suddenly and peacefully on Monday, April 13th in Santa Barbara at the age of 96. A recent broken leg required him to move from his home in Santa Barbara where he had lived for 53 years to Maravilla Retirement Center. He was cared for exceptionally and tenderly by Clara and Vivi while at Maravilla. Bob was a devoted husband of 46 years to Jane, father of 3, grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 9.

Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois to John and Elsie Sorich, immigrants from Croatia and Serbia. Always a superb athlete, he received a scholarship to attend Yankton College in South Dakota. WWII interrupted his education and he was entered into the Army Air Corp. He served on a B24 bomber out of England, flying missions over Germany. His plane was shot down over France, but the crew was rescued and returned to service.

Upon release from the Army, he returned to Chicago and began his career in the commercial meat industry at the family business, Sorich and Sons Sausage. He then went to Pfaelzer Brothers Meat company. Bob started by carrying sides of beef from trucks to the coolers but worked his way up to the sales desk. He followed his parents out to Burbank, California in 1954 to work for Youngs Market. Bob rose to the position of General Manager after 10 years. In 1967, Peter Jordano enticed him to move to Santa Barbara as manager of Jordano’s Meat Company.

The move to Santa Barbara was life changing and stimulated Bob and Jane to pursue a whole new lifestyle. They rode a motorcycle, bought a ski boat and began to travel the world. They made many trips to Europe and other destinations. After Jane’s passing, Bob continued exploring the world by traveling to the Far East, Russia, South America and Australia.

Bob’s passion was playing golf his whole life and he was a member of Sandpiper Golf Club and Montecito Country Club. He played until he was 96 years old. He was a member of 2 wine tasting groups, the VFW and the Cosmopolitan Club and volunteered at his church. Bob was beloved by his friends and family. He was outgoing, tireless, and served in his Clubs, as well as feeding the hungry and was a friend to all.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, John and survived by his sister Jean. He was buried in a private ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to any Veterans Organization.