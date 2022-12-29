SOSNER, Joyce

Joyce Sosner, beloved wife of Norman for 66 years, passed away on December 2, following a bad fall, which caused serious internal injuries. She is grievously mourned by her sons, David & Jeremy, their wives, Leonie and Sissy, grandchildren, Marina and Noah as well as countless friends in Hawaii and Santa Barbara, where her generous community volunteerism raised large sums of money for a number of charities mainly, the Santa Barbara Symphony. She was much admired for her creative “Affairs to Remember,” a highly successful program of entertaining fund raisers in which she recruited the help of volunteer hostesses, musicians and singers.

She willed her body to the Johns Burns University School for medical research, thus avoiding a funeral.

May she rest in peace.