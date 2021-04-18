Sound Mind gears up for music festival

VENTURA — The Sound Mind Mental Health Music Festival is coming to the Ventura County Fairgrounds May 20 as part of the Concert in Your Car series.

The festival will feature performances from All Time Low, Fitz and the Tantrums, Lovelytheband, Charlotte Lawrence, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Ian Sweet and others. Through this event, organizers are hoping to raise awareness about mental health support as people begin healing from the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The collective trauma the world has experienced due to the pandemic has awoken us to our shared humanity along the spectrum of mental health,” Sound Mind Live Executive Director Chris Bullard said in a statement. “As the physical threats of the pandemic begin to wane, now it is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around mental health so we can heal without battling stigma or a lack of knowledge on these issues.”

A recent CDC study found that 41% of adults are experiencing adverse mental health effects due to the pandemic. During the festival, experts from the National Alliance on Mental Health, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the JED foundation will provide information on mental health services, support programs and self-care practices.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale for $99 per vehicle. The event will also be streaming live on the Consequence of Sound YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For more information and tickets, visit soundmindlive.org.

—Madison Hirneisen