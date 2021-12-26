Sounds bites from 2021

Eight memorable quotes from this year’s Life stories

People had a lot to say in 2021.

Here are eight memorable quotes from stories that appeared this year in the News-Press’ Life section. They’re from articles written by News-Press Staff Writer Marilyn McMahon and Managing Editor Dave Mason.

“I feel like working in politics prepares you for everything. You’re required to work with every facet of the public. I had to know all the city’s departments. I had to know all the businesses in our district. I had to know the community inside and out.”

— Alana Yañez about her work in politics before becoming the executive director this year of Goleta-based Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP).

“These beautiful shapes not only adorn the women, they also contain symbolic meaning in much the same way that early still life paintings often employed a rich and subtle lexicon of symbols. To take one example from the current show. Malala is shown with gladiolas, which are also known as Sword Lilies. This, in turn, may relate to a rather famous quote of Malala’s: ‘There are two powers in the world; one is the sword, and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women.’ These wonderful portraits are joined by sculptures of young sparrows in a beautiful array of colors that celebrate the resilience and strength of daughters everywhere.”

— Jeremy Tessmer, gallery director at Sullivan Goss-An American Gallery, about artist Inga Guzyte’s solo exhibit, “Young Sparrows.”

“The other night, I was singing ‘Waiting for A Girl Like You.’ I hadn’t seen my wife in quite a while. It was very emotional for me to sing. I had to explain to the audience why I was choking up while I was singing the song.”

— Kelly Hansen, lead singer of Foreigner, in a News-Press interview before the band’s concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

“That makes this sort of a jam session on a piano concerto, which is very much something that Gershwin would have loved to do. But a hundred years ago, you wouldn’t dare.”

— Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, about the improvisation that will be featured during the symphony’s May 21-22, 2022, concert, “Riffing on Gershwin.”

“Ms. Yaghmai’s sculptures, which experiment with found and cast materials, explore themes of transformation and alienation to delve into feelings of foreignness and estrangement. She assembles collections of fragmented objects to alter the familiar and provoke feelings of disconnection of reality”

— Alexandra Terry, chief curator for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, about the “Drifters” exhibit by Rosha Yaghmai (pictured).

“I grew up riding horses and am thrilled to be a part of the Hearts family, where I can be around horses every day and help support individuals of all abilities. I am passionate about fundraising and advocating for the mission of Hearts.”

— Morgan Kastenek, director of development and marketing at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, which opened a new site that includes a main arena and second smaller arena, round pens, 19 covered horse stalls, two large turnouts and a hay barn.

“We do a number of pop-up events, we sell online, and we sell wholesale. But the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is our favorite. Everyone wants to know the story of what we’re selling. At this event, people actually care about how our goods are made, and that feels really special. People come looking for unique items.”

— Caleigh Hernandez, the RoHo Goods founder, about the Folks & Tribal Arts Marketplace at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“I think Clara is a very dynamic role. First you have to learn the choreography. Then you have to remember you’re Clara, and you’re in a magical world in your dreams.”

— Audrey Messer, the Dos Pueblos High School freshman who recently played Clara in the State Street Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” at The Granada.