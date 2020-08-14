Sources confirm $14 million home in Montecito for the royal couple

COURTESY PHOTO

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new private home in Santa Barbara is confirmed to be a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, featuring nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new private home in Santa Barbara is confirmed to be a mansion in Montecito.

The couple reportedly spent $14.65 million on their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion, according to media reports.

The high-end, 18,671 square-foot estate is set on 7.4 acres of land with a pool and is secluded on a private, gated street. The seller, Russian businessman Sergey Grishin, acquired the estate in 2009 for $25.3 million and reportedly had been attempting to sell it many times in recent years.

The home was put on the market in May of 2015 for $34.5 million and was relisted in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Mediterranean-style main house includes a library, gym, separate wet and dry saunas, an elevator, arcade, game room and home theater. The detached guest house features two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The royal couple aims for more privacy to raise their 1-year-old son, Archie, after they had to deal with drones capturing photos of him playing at Tyler Perry’s house.

Being the first home the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have owned together, the mansion was a product of careful research and decision-making.

They are reported to be enjoying complete privacy, and hope to give Archie the chance to play with other children his age.

