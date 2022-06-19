South Coast Business and Technology Awards celebrate local innovators

COURTESY PHOTO

Community and business leaders gather for the 2022 South Coast Business and Technology Awards at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Thursday.

Ten standout organizations and individuals were honored at the 2022 South Coast Business and Technology Awards ceremony held Thursday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The annual awards celebrate innovation, leadership and success in the business and technology sectors. Proceeds from the event benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. This year’s ceremony grossed more than $287,000.

“Since 2001, South Coast Business and Technology Awards ceremonies have provided nearly $2.7 million to more than 1,000 county students pursuing degrees in business and technology-related fields. We are very grateful for such generous support from our local business and technology community,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson.

Receiving Excellence in Service Awards were Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, while Rising Stars Awards were presented to Clevr Blends, Outer Aisle and Umbra. Individuals honored at this year’s ceremony were Entrepreneur of the Year Michael Crandell of Bitwarden, Executive of the Year Dave Powers of Deckers Brands and Pioneer Award winner Kathy Odell of Women’s Economic Ventures.

Approximately 400 people attended Thursday’s ceremony. Serving as event co-chairs again this year were Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president at Cox Communications.

