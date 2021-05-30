South Coast Chamber launches job portal

SANTA BARBARA — To help community members find work in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Coast Chamber of Commerce has launched a new job portal.

The portal will act as a resource to local job seekers in search of work in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Community members will be able to view open positions on the portal, which will be posted by business members of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We heard from so many of our members about their challenges in hiring – across all industries and at all levels of employment,” Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “In supporting recovery in our communities, we hope this job portal can be a resource for our members.”

Job seekers can access the portal and browse open positions at business.sbscchamber.com/jobs. Members of the Chamber can also post open positions by visiting business.sbscchamber.com/jobs/create.

— Madison Hirneisen