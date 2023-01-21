South Coast Chamber of Commerce names Regional Business Award winners

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, has announced the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual membership meeting and Regional Business Awards luncheon.

Award recipients will be honored at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. New executive officers and board members will be formally installed, and outgoing board members will be celebrated for their contributions to the organization, followed by the Regional Business Awards ceremony.

“We are excited to be honoring these phenomenal organizations who contribute to a strong business economy and inspire quality of life in our communities,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “It is important to the chamber that we recognize and celebrate the businesses in our community that have made a significant impact on the South Coast and thank them for their contributions to economic vitality and support within the community.”

Regional Business Awards Winners are:

Large Business of the Year: Village Properties.

Since 1996, Village Properties has been locally owned and operated. Its mission is to serve the Santa Barbara region and its people with dedication. The Village Properties Teachers Fund was created to help Santa Barbara County teachers get the tools and materials they need for their classrooms and their students. The fund has granted more than $1.9 million to Santa Barbara County public and private kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school teachers since its inception. It has also helped support more than 30 local organizations including the American Heart Association, Lotusland, Santa Barbara Zoo, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Dream Foundation.

Small Business of the Year: JR Bookkeeping

JR Bookkeeping was started in 2012 by sisters Juliana and Natalia Ramirez in their living room and now has grown to serve Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. During that time, they have employed more than 40 individuals, the majority of whom have been women, and several have gone on to start bookkeeping businesses of their own. Juliana serves as a volunteer, mentor and teacher for local organizations such as Women’s Economic Ventures, SCORE and Economic Development Collaborative.

Nonprofit of the Year: United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

In 1938, leaders in Santa Barbara recognized a need for a community youth center. What is now the Downtown Boys & Girls Club was completed in 1947 after a large community effort by local philanthropists, tradesmen, government leaders and families. Today, the organization is thriving with locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Buellton and Solvang, serving the youth with the highest needs.

In 2020, they became the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, bringing together the operations for all of the clubs in the county. In 2021, the clubs opened as full-day learning and enrichment centers while schools remained closed. They also started serving hot dinners at all club locations as part of the Zero Hunger Food Program. They offer tutoring, sports and after-school meals along with mentoring groups, education programs and affordable summer camps.

Community Business of the Year: Momentum WORK Inc.

Momentum WORK, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with disabilities by providing access to innovative services that support personal and professional growth. Through nine comprehensive programs throughout Santa Barbara County, Momentum WORK, Inc.’s professional care staff remains dedicated to ensuring employability, independence and quality of life for the 272 people they serve.

Momentum WORK, Inc. was recently awarded a three-year Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accreditation which signals a service provider’s commitment to continually improving services, encouraging feedback and serving the community. With offices in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, their services reach throughout the tri counties.

Hospitality Business of the Year: Santa Barbara Adventure Co.

Santa Barbara Adventure Company has been a hospitality business supporting the South Coast tourism industry for 25 years. Dedicated to providing outdoor education to youth groups and schools, its guides are well versed in local knowledge from marine ecology and edible plants to Chumash culture and Spanish Colonial heritage.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Michael Cohen started Santa Barbara Adventure Company in 1998 with the goal of offering local adventures of the highest quality led by experienced guides. Mr. Cohen has been active on several boards including Visit Santa Barbara, NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and America Outdoors. He also supports various schools, nonprofits and community organizations with donations and more.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Kyanna Isaacson

Planting roots on the South Coast just over a year ago, Kyanna Isaacson quickly found her path and set out to make a significant impression on this community. Her entrepreneurial spirit started when she was a junior in high school. Back in Valencia, Ms. Isaacson started working at Jersey Mike’s when she was 16 years old and began working her way through the ranks as a crew member, shift leader, supervisor, general manager and finally as operations manager overseeing five restaurants in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 2016, she was named Manager of the Year, and as part of her prize, Jersey Mike’s founder Peter Cancro surprised her with her own franchise.

In December 2021, Ms. Isaacson opened her first store in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area on Fairview Avenue and since has opened two more locations on Turnpike Road and at Camino Real Marketplace. She chooses her locations carefully in order to give back to the community that supports her restaurants. She is always the first to help nonprofits asking for donations, and she generously supports many local schools and charities because of her business.

Green Business of the Year: BEGA North America

BEGA North America, a lighting manufacturer known worldwide for its exceptional quality and high-end products, is dedicated to the local South Coast community. In 2022, BEGA invested more than $4 million in solar energy production to power its electrical needs at its Carpinteria campus, eliminating reliance on traditional sources of electricity and reducing its carbon footprint by 903 metric tons annually. BEGA’s facility now has the potential to produce more energy than it consumes, remain fully functional in the event of major power outages and easily navigate seasonal marine layers often experienced in the city of Carpinteria.

Milestone Business Award: Santa Barbara Zoo

First opening to the public in 1963, the Santa Barbara Zoo is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. With nearly half a million guest visits each year and nearly 15,000 zoo member households, the zoo is a beloved community resource and a top tourist attraction. Last year, the zoo employed more than 300 regular and seasonal staff members and gave back more than $200,000 to support families, schools and other nonprofits to ensure that the zoo is accessible to everyone.

With more than 500 volunteers, the zoo is home to 457 animals representing 112 species. A certified Green Business, accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and licensed by the US Department of Agriculture and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo actively contributes to and participates in many local wildlife conservation programs.

