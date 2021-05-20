South Coast libraries to expand access

You can go into the stacks and browse for books when the Santa Barbara Public Library increases access to its buildings on June 1.

The library, which has branches in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria, will also expand its services.

To prepare for the reopening, all buildings will be closed May 29.

Starting June 1, the public can visit a library branch for up to 30 minutes at a time. Patrons will be limited to one visit per day, to allow for others to visit the library. (Restrooms will be open during the visit.)

Each building will have a 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. That number includes library staff.

Stacks will be opened for browsing. Computers will be available for use, but side-to-side help from staff won’t be available. Staff must still be six feet from others.

Patrons will be able to use copiers or printers, and wifi will be available for everyone’s devices.

Staff can help with account questions or finding or accessing library resources. Those who need in-depth research assistance can make an appointment with a librarian.

According to a news release, the library will continue to require patrons 2 and older to wear masks at all times inside the buildings, even if local public health orders discontinue the practice.

Meeting room reservations aren’t available at this time. And there will be no toys or manipulatives in the Children’s Library.

In addition to the library’s regular rules of conduct, patrons will be asked to refrain from eating in the library.

The Central Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Ninety-four people can be in the building at one time.

The Eastside Library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The building’s capacity is 11 people.

The Carpinteria Library’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The building’s capacity limit is one household or six people.

The Montecito Library’s hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays. The building’s capacity limit is one household or six people.

For more information, go to sbplibrary.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com