South Coast mayors to discuss the state of their cities

The mayors of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria will share their visions for their respective cities at the annual State of the City luncheon hosted today by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

This annual event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for attendees to hear from all three South Coast mayors at one time.

The Chamber will present Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and City Manager Robert Nisbet; Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark and Assistant City Manager Michael Ramirez; and Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and City Administrator Rebecca Bjork as speakers.

“We are thrilled to bring together the mayors of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria for our annual State of the City event,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We believe it is essential for the business community to understand our region’s strategic focuses and hear directly from our elected officials about the issues that matter most to our local economy and community.”

The State of the City Luncheon is known as one of the largest business events on the South Coast and the premier event for Chamber members.

In addition to the mayors’ presentations, each city’s manager will join for a panel discussion covering topics such as budget, public safety, economic development, infrastructure, homelessness and housing.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with business leaders and community members.

