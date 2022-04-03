South Coast work continues on Highway 101

COURTESY PHOTO

Work is proceeding on Highway 101 in the Montecito/Carpinteria area, meaning some lane and ramp closures.

Here’s the latest on the Highway 101 construction project in the Carpinteria/Montecito area and its impact on traffic.

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in construction areas.

NORTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

From 9 tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, it’s one lane of traffic from Bailard Avenue to

Sheffield Drive, affecting on- and off-ramps at Bailard Avenue, Casitas Pass Road, Linden Avenue, Santa Monica Road and North Padaro Lane.

Overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, there will be one lane of traffic from Bailard Avenue to Sheffield Drive, affecting on- and off-ramps at Bailard Avenue, Casitas Pass Road, Linden Avenue, Santa Monica Road and North Padaro Lane.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to six months, and is expected to reopen July 13. In the meantime, drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 6 months starting Monday and is expected to reopen Oct. 3. Drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Road.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 101

From 10 tonight to 7 a.m. Monday, there will be one lane of traffic from Sheffield Drive to Bailard Avenue, Carpinteria Avenue, Reynolds Avenue, Linden Avenue, Casitas Pass Road and Bailard Avenue.

Overnight from 8 p.m to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, there will be one lane of traffic from Sheffield Drive to Bailard Avenue, affecting on- and off-ramps at North Padaro Lane, South Padaro Lane/Santa Claus Lane, Carpinteria Avenue, Reynolds Avenue, Linden Avenue, Casitas Pass Road and Bailard Avenue.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Drive is expected to reopen June 12. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at North Padaro Lane.

The off-ramp at Evans Avenue will be closed for up to nine months and is expected to reopen Oct. 24. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Drive.

The on-ramp at North Padaro Lane closed Saturday. It will remain closed for three months and is anticipated to reopen June 20. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane.

The off-ramp at South Padaro Lane/Santa Claus Lane will be closed beginning April 2 and will be closed for up to seven months.

It is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19.

Drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Avenue to Santa Ynez Ave, Via Real, and South Padaro Lane.

SOUTH PADARO LANE UNDER HIGHWAY 101

Flaggers will direct traffic as needed to set safety barriers for upcoming bridge removal on the southbound side of the old overcrossing.

NORTH JAMES LANE BY SHEFFIELD DRIVE

During sound wall construction, North Jameson Lane by Sheffield Drive will have a temporary speed limit of 3 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane. Caltrans reminds motorists to be mindful about sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

