South County road maintenance meeting scheduled

On Thursday, March 24 from 7-8:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is holding a public workshop for the 2022-2023 Road Maintenance Annual Plan (RdMAP). This workshop will provide an opportunity for the public to give input on county road maintenance.

The workshop will include coverage of road maintenance projects, the county approach to pavement preservation, current projects and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

To RSVP for this virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/SBCRdMAP and fill out the form. Once Public Works receives your information, you will be sent a meeting link.

If you are unable to attend the workshop, you may send your comments to the Department via email at pwroads@cosbpw.net, or mail correspondence to the Department of Public Works-Transportation, 123 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

You can also email lwageneck@countyofsb.org if you have additional questions.

– Katherine Zehnder