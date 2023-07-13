Southern border apprehensions and gotaways total over 135,000 in June

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — At least 135,481 foreign nationals were apprehended or reported evading capture after illegally entering the southwest border in June, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square.

“Gotaways” is the official U.S. Customs and Border Protection term that refers to the number of people who are known and reported to illegally enter the U.S. between ports of entry who intentionally try to evade capture by law enforcement and don’t return to Mexico. In June, gotaways totaled at least 32,840, with the greatest numbers reported in the Tucson and El Paso sectors, as they have nearly every month this year.

CBP doesn’t publicly report gotaway data. The data was obtained by The Center Square from a U.S. Border Patrol agent who provided it on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. It only includes Border Patrol data and excludes Office of Field Operations data. Total numbers would be higher if OFO data were included.

The numbers are significantly lower than previous months because the Biden administration is shifting illegal entry to the ports of entry, former acting CBP Chief and former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan told The Center Square. “As Border Patrol apprehensions go down [between ports of entry], the encounters at Office of Field Operations are skyrocketing,” he said. “There were over 90,000 OFO apprehensions in April. June will be higher.

“OFO apprehensions alone are on pace for one million encounters this fiscal year, a 300% increase from fiscal 2020.”

The Biden administration is “shifting the crisis from in between the ports of entry to the ports of entry themselves,” Morgan said while at the same time are calling the change “a new legal pathway and claiming victory. It’s a perversion and violation of the law. A big lie. One government-sponsored shell game.”