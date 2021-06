RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Airport felt the effects of Southwest Airlines’ malfunctions Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for Southwest Airlines planes nationwide as the airline tackled system malfunctions Tuesday.

The stop was in place for only an hour, but high-traffic airport travelers experienced long delays and flight cancellations. Customers also reported problems Monday.

Two flights out of the Santa Barbara Airport were delayed Tuesday, but the airport did not experience the extensive issues recorded elsewhere.

— Annelise Hanshaw